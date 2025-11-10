Kyivstar Fortifies Network Amid Heightened Energy Crisis

In a decisive move to strengthen its telecommunications network, Kyivstar is aggressively implementing strategies to keep its services online. Reacting to intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, CEO Oleksandr Komarov announced the deployment of more than 3,500 generators to ensure network stability.

The increased pressure on energy systems is palpable, with recent strikes targeting critical infrastructure, sharply reducing the tolerance gap and prompting urgent action. As the power outage potential heightens, Kyivstar's resilience is assured through backup power capable of lasting up to three days.

Despite the geopolitical turmoil affecting its market value post-IPO, Kyivstar reported an impressive 20% increase in third-quarter revenue, attributed to macroeconomic stability and strategic initiatives. Efforts are underway to facilitate Ukrainian retail investments as the firm seeks to maintain momentum amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)