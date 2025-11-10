Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Strong Development Agenda

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the state's Silver Jubilee by announcing major development initiatives worth Rs 142.25 crore and paying tribute to statehood activists. Highlighting Uttarakhand's rise in national indices, he also introduced plans to establish it as a spiritual tourism hub while enhancing infrastructure and regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:10 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Strong Development Agenda
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/Uttarakhand CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked the state's Silver Jubilee celebration by unveiling significant development projects worth Rs 142.25 crore in Gairsain, the state's summer capital. During the event held in the Vidhan Sabha premises, Dhami honored statehood activists and paid homage to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 27 development projects amounting to Rs 43.63 crore and laid foundation stones for 33 projects valued at Rs 98.62 crore. He also toured departmental stalls and acknowledged contributors in various fields including sports and education. As part of the celebrations, Dhami partook in local agricultural activities.

Addressing the audience, Dhami accentuated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions during the Silver Jubilee, bringing projects over Rs 8,200 crore to the state. Acknowledging former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's role in statehood, Dhami shared plans for Gairsain's development and emphasized Uttarakhand's achievements and future as a spiritual tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Launches Rewa-New Delhi Flight, Boosting Regional Connectivity

Madhya Pradesh Launches Rewa-New Delhi Flight, Boosting Regional Connectivit...

 India
2
Wall Street Boosted by Shutdown Progress

Wall Street Boosted by Shutdown Progress

 Global
3
India Simplifies Corneal Transplantation: New Amendments to Boost Accessibility

India Simplifies Corneal Transplantation: New Amendments to Boost Accessibil...

 India
4
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025