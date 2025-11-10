Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Strong Development Agenda

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked the state's Silver Jubilee celebration by unveiling significant development projects worth Rs 142.25 crore in Gairsain, the state's summer capital. During the event held in the Vidhan Sabha premises, Dhami honored statehood activists and paid homage to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 27 development projects amounting to Rs 43.63 crore and laid foundation stones for 33 projects valued at Rs 98.62 crore. He also toured departmental stalls and acknowledged contributors in various fields including sports and education. As part of the celebrations, Dhami partook in local agricultural activities.

Addressing the audience, Dhami accentuated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions during the Silver Jubilee, bringing projects over Rs 8,200 crore to the state. Acknowledging former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's role in statehood, Dhami shared plans for Gairsain's development and emphasized Uttarakhand's achievements and future as a spiritual tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)