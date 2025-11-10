Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Launches Rewa-New Delhi Flight, Boosting Regional Connectivity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a new air route between Rewa and New Delhi, enhancing the state's aviation capacity. This development is set to reduce travel times and boost economic, industrial, and tourism activities in the region, aligning with the state's rapid infrastructure growth in the aviation sector.

MP CM Mohan Yadav is virtually inaugurating the Rewa-Delhi air service (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Rewa-New Delhi flight via video conference from Mantralay on Monday. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for linking the Vindhya region with the national capital, marking significant progress for the state. The state's efforts to connect Rewa with Indore were also highlighted.

The Rewa-Delhi-Rewa air service launch is a landmark event, opening new development avenues for the Vindhya region. Previously lacking in railway infrastructure, the area will now be connected by air. The journey time from Rewa to Delhi, reduced from 15 hours to approximately two, underscores the service's impact on local connectivity and development.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized Madhya Pradesh's rapid growth in the aviation sector, with a vision for widespread airport development. The state boasts new airports in Rewa, Satna, and Datia, with additional projects in Ujjain and Shivpuri. The Rewa-Delhi service, funded under state aviation policy, is operated by Alliance Air and offers night flight operations at the newly upgraded Rewa Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

