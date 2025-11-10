Red Fort Metro Blast Triggers Statewide Alert in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is on high alert after a devastating explosion near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi. The state's police force has intensified security across sensitive regions following the incident, which resulted in eight fatalities and several injuries, three of which are critical.

Law enforcement agencies are collaborating closely, with increased patrols and checks mandated across Uttar Pradesh. The tragic event has prompted swift responses and heightened vigilance, especially in districts with religious and geopolitical significance.

Witnesses described scenes of horror, noting body parts strewn across the area. Locals expressed shock at the scale of the explosion, with significant damage reported to vehicles. Authorities remain actively engaged in the investigation to piece together the details of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)