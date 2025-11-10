Left Menu

IIT Guwahati Innovates Breakthrough Material for Oil Spill Mitigation and Fuel Purity Detection

IIT Guwahati researchers have developed an innovative material that detects kerosene adulteration in petrol and selectively absorbs oil from water, forming a removable gel. Published in the journal Chemical Engineering, this breakthrough offers promising solutions for oil spill management and fuel contamination detection, addressing environmental and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:28 IST
IIT Guwahati develops material to detect fuel adulteration (Photo/IIT Guwahati). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering development, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have unveiled a novel material capable of detecting kerosene adulteration in petrol while also offering a promising solution for oil spill management. This innovative material showcases the potential to selectively absorb oil from water and effectively solidify it, thus simplifying clean-up efforts.

According to IIT Guwahati's press statement, the team's findings have been published in the esteemed journal, Chemical Engineering. The study, co-authored by Prof. Gopal Das and his team of research scholars, addresses critical environmental challenges posed by oil spills, notorious for causing significant marine life destruction and coastline damage. Statistics reveal that a staggering 10,000 tons of oil spilt into global waters in 2024, underscoring the urgency for effective solutions.

The novel Phase-Selective Organogelator (PSOG) molecule, developed by the research team, is particularly noteworthy. Engineered to undergo a hierarchical supramolecular self-assembly, this molecule enables the trapping and gelation of oils like kerosene and diesel, allowing for easy removal from water surfaces. Moreover, this PSOG's capacity to selectively identify and form gels with specific oil types opens avenues for advancing water remediation techniques and detecting fuel adulteration, a critical need given the dangerous impacts of kerosene-petrol mixtures.

