Left Menu

Leaders Condemn Delhi Blast, Mourn Victims

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Ministers expressed shock and offered condolences for the Delhi blast victims near Red Fort, urging swift justice. The explosion resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries. Prime Minister Modi assessed the situation, underscoring nationwide grief and resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:59 IST
Leaders Condemn Delhi Blast, Mourn Victims
Visuals from the blast site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort, chief ministers from several southern states have voiced their outrage and sympathies for the victims. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, expressed his heartfelt condolences and emphasized the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice without delay.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, echoed similar sentiments, offering deep condolences to those affected and wishing for the quick recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, condemned the act as a cowardly assault on the nation, standing in solidarity with the people of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, staying informed about the incident, conversed with Home Minister Amit Shah to understand the details of the situation. According to officials, the explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station left eight people dead and several injured, with three in critical condition, according to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

 India
2
Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

 Global
3
Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

 India
4
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025