Leaders Condemn Delhi Blast, Mourn Victims

In the wake of a tragic explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort, chief ministers from several southern states have voiced their outrage and sympathies for the victims. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, expressed his heartfelt condolences and emphasized the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice without delay.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, echoed similar sentiments, offering deep condolences to those affected and wishing for the quick recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, condemned the act as a cowardly assault on the nation, standing in solidarity with the people of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, staying informed about the incident, conversed with Home Minister Amit Shah to understand the details of the situation. According to officials, the explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station left eight people dead and several injured, with three in critical condition, according to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

