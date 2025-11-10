Tragic Loss: Indian Student’s U.S. Dream Cut Short
A 23-year-old Indian student, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, recently graduated from Texas, tragically passed away in the U.S. due to a severe cough and chest pain. A fundraiser was launched to repatriate her body and support her family financially. Her unexpected death has deeply impacted her grieving family.
Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, a 23-year-old recently graduated Indian student, tragically died in Texas following severe respiratory issues.
Having just completed her master's degree from Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, Rajyalakshmi's untimely death left her family and friends in shock. She had been battling a cough, cold, and shortness of breath for days.
A GoFundMe campaign met its financial target, assisting with repatriation expenses and providing her family with much-needed support in their time of loss.
