Tragic Loss: Indian Student’s U.S. Dream Cut Short

Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, a 23-year-old recently graduated Indian student, tragically died in Texas following severe respiratory issues.

Having just completed her master's degree from Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, Rajyalakshmi's untimely death left her family and friends in shock. She had been battling a cough, cold, and shortness of breath for days.

A GoFundMe campaign met its financial target, assisting with repatriation expenses and providing her family with much-needed support in their time of loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)