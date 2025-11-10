Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Indian Student’s U.S. Dream Cut Short

A 23-year-old Indian student, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, recently graduated from Texas, tragically passed away in the U.S. due to a severe cough and chest pain. A fundraiser was launched to repatriate her body and support her family financially. Her unexpected death has deeply impacted her grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork-Amaravati | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:03 IST
Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, a 23-year-old recently graduated Indian student, tragically died in Texas following severe respiratory issues.

Having just completed her master's degree from Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, Rajyalakshmi's untimely death left her family and friends in shock. She had been battling a cough, cold, and shortness of breath for days.

A GoFundMe campaign met its financial target, assisting with repatriation expenses and providing her family with much-needed support in their time of loss.

