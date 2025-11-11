Tamil Nadu's New Initiative: Anbucholai Wellness Centres Inspire Wellness and Companionship
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 25 Anbucholai wellness centres aimed at enhancing senior citizens' well-being. These centres offer medical care, companionship, and recreational activities. During the launch, Stalin interacted with locals, played carrom, and distributed nutritional supplements prepared by women self-help groups.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has rolled out a new initiative to support senior citizens across the state. The launch of 25 Anbucholai wellness centres marks a significant step in providing improved well-being to the elderly population with various facilities.
The wellness centres are equipped to offer companionship, essential medical care, and a range of recreational activities, including yoga and skill development services. The inauguration took place during Stalin's recent visit to the city on November 10, as part of a broader effort to address the needs of senior citizens.
Demonstrating community spirit, Chief Minister Stalin participated in a friendly carrom game with locals, engaged with the elderly, and distributed nutritional supplements prepared by women's self-help groups. An official release mentioned that the centres also feature libraries to cater to the mental and cultural enrichment of the seniors.
