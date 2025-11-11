Tamil Nadu's New Initiative: Anbucholai Wellness Centres Inspire Wellness and Companionship

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has rolled out a new initiative to support senior citizens across the state. The launch of 25 Anbucholai wellness centres marks a significant step in providing improved well-being to the elderly population with various facilities.

The wellness centres are equipped to offer companionship, essential medical care, and a range of recreational activities, including yoga and skill development services. The inauguration took place during Stalin's recent visit to the city on November 10, as part of a broader effort to address the needs of senior citizens.

Demonstrating community spirit, Chief Minister Stalin participated in a friendly carrom game with locals, engaged with the elderly, and distributed nutritional supplements prepared by women's self-help groups. An official release mentioned that the centres also feature libraries to cater to the mental and cultural enrichment of the seniors.

