Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's New Initiative: Anbucholai Wellness Centres Inspire Wellness and Companionship

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 25 Anbucholai wellness centres aimed at enhancing senior citizens' well-being. These centres offer medical care, companionship, and recreational activities. During the launch, Stalin interacted with locals, played carrom, and distributed nutritional supplements prepared by women self-help groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:15 IST
Tamil Nadu's New Initiative: Anbucholai Wellness Centres Inspire Wellness and Companionship
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has rolled out a new initiative to support senior citizens across the state. The launch of 25 Anbucholai wellness centres marks a significant step in providing improved well-being to the elderly population with various facilities.

The wellness centres are equipped to offer companionship, essential medical care, and a range of recreational activities, including yoga and skill development services. The inauguration took place during Stalin's recent visit to the city on November 10, as part of a broader effort to address the needs of senior citizens.

Demonstrating community spirit, Chief Minister Stalin participated in a friendly carrom game with locals, engaged with the elderly, and distributed nutritional supplements prepared by women's self-help groups. An official release mentioned that the centres also feature libraries to cater to the mental and cultural enrichment of the seniors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
3
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
4
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025