Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

The recent blast in Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of eight individuals on Monday, has been linked by authorities to the Faridabad terror module, dismantled earlier that morning. The principal accused in that investigation, identified as Dr. Umar, reportedly has connections to the banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad, a prominent Shia cleric, strongly condemned the attack and suggested that Pakistan might be involved, urging a complete boycott if these allegations are confirmed. He emphasized that Islam strictly prohibits the killing of innocents.

In light of ongoing electoral activities, Maulana Jawad suggested that adversarial nations might be instigating unrest. Simultaneously, police probe is underway; an i20 vehicle involved in the incident was traced back to a Pulwama resident. Authorities have 13 suspects under investigation based on CCTV evidence, and they're examining claims of a Lashkar-e-Taiba connection.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to conduct a high-level security review on Tuesday to address the terror threat following this significant incident.