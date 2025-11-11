Left Menu

Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Heightened Security Measures

A tragic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in at least eight casualties and prompted heightened security measures. Delhi Police are investigating with CCTV footage revealing the suspect's solo movement. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act.

Updated: 11-11-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:55 IST
Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Heightened Security Measures
Visuals from the incident site near Red Fort (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following a deadly explosion outside the iconic Red Fort, heightened security remained in place on Tuesday morning. The blast, which devastated the area on Monday evening, left at least eight people dead. In response, the Delhi Police and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory have been actively investigating the scene.

Sources from the Delhi Police have obtained crucial CCTV footage showing a suspect's vehicle entering and exiting the parking area near the explosion site, indicating the suspect was alone at the time. Investigators are thoroughly tracing the route towards Daryaganj while analyzing over 100 CCTV clips to determine the vehicle's complete movement.

The Delhi Police have formally registered a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reported the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal at approximately 7 pm, injuring several pedestrians and damaging vehicles. He assured that all investigative avenues are being pursued diligently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

