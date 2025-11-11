Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Heightened Security Measures

Following a deadly explosion outside the iconic Red Fort, heightened security remained in place on Tuesday morning. The blast, which devastated the area on Monday evening, left at least eight people dead. In response, the Delhi Police and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory have been actively investigating the scene.

Sources from the Delhi Police have obtained crucial CCTV footage showing a suspect's vehicle entering and exiting the parking area near the explosion site, indicating the suspect was alone at the time. Investigators are thoroughly tracing the route towards Daryaganj while analyzing over 100 CCTV clips to determine the vehicle's complete movement.

The Delhi Police have formally registered a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reported the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal at approximately 7 pm, injuring several pedestrians and damaging vehicles. He assured that all investigative avenues are being pursued diligently.

