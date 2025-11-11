Dampa Leads in Voter Turnout as Bye-Elections Sweep India

In a significant electoral event, bye-elections for eight legislative seats are underway across six states and one Union Territory, with Mizoram's Dampa constituency leading in voter turnout at 56.35% as per the Election Commission of India, recorded by 1 PM.

The voting activity unfolded with Ghatsila in Jharkhand capturing a 54.08% turnout, followed by Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota exhibiting 52.44%. Other regions showed diverse participation: Nuapada in Odisha at 51.42%, Rajasthan's Anta at 47.77%, Punjab's Tarn Taran at 36.62%, Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam at 34.01%, and Telangana's Jubilee Hills closing at 31.94%.

The ballot marking for these bye-elections arises against a backdrop of vacated seats due to deaths and resignations, with vote counting scheduled for November 14, coinciding with Bihar Assembly polls. Notable shifts include Omar Abdullah vacating Budgam after retaining Ganderbal in the 2024 elections, and multiple vacancies resulting from untimely demises of sitting legislators across constituencies.

