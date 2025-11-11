Bihar on High Alert as Final Election Phase Unfolds Amid Tight Security

Bihar's police forces are in a state of heightened alert as the climactic phase of the state Assembly elections is underway. This comes in the wake of the recent Red Fort car blast in Delhi that resulted in casualties, prompting increased security measures across the state.

Bihar's DGP Vinay Kumar informed ANI that police patrols are pervasive, with a concerted effort to maintain a peaceful electoral process. Officers are vigilant, with stringent security initiatives aimed at ensuring law and order is maintained in all districts.

In response to the terrorist incident in Delhi, the police have enhanced their vigilance. International borders along Bihar remain sealed, with joint patrolling by various forces, ensuring no similar incidents occur in Bihar. As voters turn out in large numbers, Bihar's polling continues under tight security.

As voting progresses under these security arrangements, statistics from the Election Commission of India reveal a 47.62% turnout by 1 pm for the second phase. Kishanganj district leads in participation, with other districts also reporting significant voter involvement.

The security process is critical not only for voter safety but also as 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet vie for re-election. Among the key figures coupled with significant constituencies, Bihar's election landscape is poised for crucial outcomes.

