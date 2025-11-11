Left Menu

Reviving Traditions: Rajasthan Puppetry Shines at Bharat Parv 2025

The ancient art of Rajasthani puppetry captivated audiences at Bharat Parv 2025, held at the iconic Statue of Unity. The event celebrated India's cultural diversity with performances spreading social awareness and government messages. The legendary Kathputli art continues to bridge tradition and modernity, earning acclaim from attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:12 IST
Visuals from the event (Photo/Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling fusion of tradition and modernity, Rajasthan's ancient puppetry art form charmed audiences at Bharat Parv 2025, hosted at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar. This grand event, which echoes the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' showcased India's diverse cultural tapestry and successfully revived forgotten folk arts.

Pavan Hari Bhat, a native of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, along with his uncle Mahipal Naran Bhat, have dedicated the past twenty-five years to preserving this centuries-old performance art. Originally a legacy of village entertainment, puppetry has evolved into a contemporary medium for communicating government messages and awareness, presenting at Bharat Parv with government support for accommodation and employment.

The Kathputli performances at Bharat Parv served as the event's major highlight, embodying the timeless allure of India's cultural legacy. With enthusiastic applause from visitors, these folk tales, featuring legendary figures, now carry educational and social messages, making it a vibrant bridge between tradition and progress in today's digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

