Reviving Traditions: Rajasthan Puppetry Shines at Bharat Parv 2025

In a dazzling fusion of tradition and modernity, Rajasthan's ancient puppetry art form charmed audiences at Bharat Parv 2025, hosted at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar. This grand event, which echoes the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' showcased India's diverse cultural tapestry and successfully revived forgotten folk arts.

Pavan Hari Bhat, a native of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, along with his uncle Mahipal Naran Bhat, have dedicated the past twenty-five years to preserving this centuries-old performance art. Originally a legacy of village entertainment, puppetry has evolved into a contemporary medium for communicating government messages and awareness, presenting at Bharat Parv with government support for accommodation and employment.

The Kathputli performances at Bharat Parv served as the event's major highlight, embodying the timeless allure of India's cultural legacy. With enthusiastic applause from visitors, these folk tales, featuring legendary figures, now carry educational and social messages, making it a vibrant bridge between tradition and progress in today's digital age.

