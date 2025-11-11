Delhi High Court Challenges AAP Leaders' Plea Against Privilege Committee Summons
The Delhi High Court questioned the maintainability of a plea by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia against summons issued by the Privilege Committee. The committee is investigating alleged fund misuse for renovating a structure in the Assembly. The court will hear the matter on Wednesday.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed doubts over the maintainability of a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia contesting the summons from the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The summons relate to alleged fund misuse for the renovation of the Execution Chamber in the Assembly premises.
During the hearing, Justice Sachin Datta remarked orally that the plea lacked prima facie maintainability. However, at the request of Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta representing the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the court agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday.
Representing Kejriwal and Sisodia, Senior Advocate Sadan Farasat argued that the plea is indeed maintainable and cited three judgments supporting their case. The AAP leaders are challenging the committee's authority to summon them, contending that it oversteps jurisdiction.
(With inputs from agencies.)