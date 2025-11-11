Gujarat Leads the Way: Innovations in Legal and Tribal Welfare

In a significant stride towards legal empowerment, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to distribute certificates to more than 1,500 advocates selected as notaries in a ceremonious event in Gandhinagar. The initiative, organized by the State Legal Department and the Gujarat Bar Council, marks a pivotal moment for legal professionals across the state.

The ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday at the Aura Auditorium of Gujarat National Law University, will also witness the launch of the new Notary Portal. This digital advancement signifies the commencement of the phased introduction of the e-Notary system throughout the state. The event will feature prominent figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Minister of State for Law Kaushik Vekariya.

Amid these advancements, Gujarat also celebrates its national acclaim in fostering tribal development. The state was honored with the 'Best Performing State' award by President Droupadi Murmu at the National Conclave in New Delhi, recognizing its excellence under the PM-JANMAN scheme. This accolade underscores Gujarat's dedicated efforts to uplift Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups under the stewardship of Chief Minister Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)