Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

The Indian Army's Dao Division has executed a series of meticulously organized training exercises across the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to enhance operational competence and cross-agency cooperation, as per a recent statement.

The exercises concentrated on fostering coordination, adaptability, and mission readiness under diverse terrain and climatic conditions, ensuring troops are equipped to manage a spectrum of operational duties effectively.

Regular realistic training underpins the formation's commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism and preparedness, essential for responding to any operational challenge in the region.

On Saturday, Spear Corps showcased aerial dominance through joint infantry and helicopter operations, emphasizing 24/7 operational capabilities.

Furthermore, under Exercise Trishul, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps conducted joint amphibious operations with the Navy, demonstrating tri-service synergy on India's Western coast.

