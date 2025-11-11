Left Menu

Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

The Indian Army's Dao Division carried out coordinated exercises in Arunachal Pradesh to boost mission readiness. The training improved teamwork, tactical skills, and inter-agency cooperation, while validating protocols in realistic conditions. The operation further demonstrated the Army's capacity for integrated planning and execution amidst challenging terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:19 IST
Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise
Troops of the Dao Division of the Indian Army conduct exercise (Photo/Defence PRO Guwahati). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Dao Division has executed a series of meticulously organized training exercises across the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to enhance operational competence and cross-agency cooperation, as per a recent statement.

The exercises concentrated on fostering coordination, adaptability, and mission readiness under diverse terrain and climatic conditions, ensuring troops are equipped to manage a spectrum of operational duties effectively.

Regular realistic training underpins the formation's commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism and preparedness, essential for responding to any operational challenge in the region.

On Saturday, Spear Corps showcased aerial dominance through joint infantry and helicopter operations, emphasizing 24/7 operational capabilities.

Furthermore, under Exercise Trishul, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps conducted joint amphibious operations with the Navy, demonstrating tri-service synergy on India's Western coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
3
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India
4
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025