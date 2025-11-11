Stock Markets' Mixed Start Amid Tech Concerns and Shutdown Hopes

U.S. stock markets exhibited mixed performances on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average showing a slight uptick, increasing by 0.16%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recorded losses of 0.19% and 0.45% respectively.

The technology sector particularly weighed on the S&P 500, following renewed concerns about tech valuations. Notably, Nvidia shares fell 2.3% after SoftBank sold its remaining shares for $5.83 billion. Meanwhile, AI-related stock pressures persisted as CoreWeave cut its revenue forecast, leading to a 10.8% drop.

Market participants remain hopeful for the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, following Senate approval of a compromise bill. The shutdown has disrupted federal operations, magnifying uncertainties in economic and national security landscapes.

