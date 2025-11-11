Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill
The Odisha Government has inaugurated the first-ever 'Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025', a boat race held on the Mahanadi riverbanks in Cuttack. The event features teams from ten states and aims to promote traditional water sports and cultural heritage, concluding with a ceremony honoring the winners.
The inaugural 'Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025' commenced in Cuttack, Odisha, on Tuesday, introducing the first-ever boat race on the Mahanadi river. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida opened the event, which attracted men's and women's teams from ten states, including Odisha. The occasion marks an effort to highlight the state's water sports and cultural gems.
Speaking at the ceremony, Parida emphasized the enthusiasm of youth participation and expressed ambitions to elevate the event to an international platform. Spectators can anticipate thrilling fly boat races, continuing on the following day. Safety measures have been prioritized, with the Odisha fire service deploying rescue teams equipped with power boats.
The event will draw to a close at the Gana Kabi Baishnaba Pani Manch with a felicitation ceremony led by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to celebrate the victorious participants. This year's Baliyatra fair has captured attention, featuring cultural performances and highlighting the theme 'Cuttack in Cuttack—Celebrating Odia Language and Literature,' promoting the region's literary and cultural heritage.
