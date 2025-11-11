Tata Power's Strategic Expansion Boosts Clean Energy Portfolio

Tata Power has announced a significant 14% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,245 crore in the September quarter, thanks in part to increased revenues. The company is forging ahead with plans to establish a 10 gigawatt wafer and ingot project, indicative of its clean energy expansion goals.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, stated in a media call that the company is currently evaluating potential sites for the planned project. He highlighted that the company's backward integration strategies include setting up the 10GW plant and hopes to finalize the location and technology soon.

Meanwhile, Tata Power's ongoing expansion in renewable energy is backed by robust performance in Q2FY26, reflecting strong strategic decisions. The company awaits legal amendments to advance in nuclear projects, aiming for a broader consumer footprint. Its solar manufacturing facilities are currently operating at full capacity, supporting India's clean energy initiatives.