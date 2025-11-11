Left Menu

Gujarat CM Highlights Unity and Heritage in Soja Village Celebration

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Devi Bhagwat Saptah Gyan Yagna, highlighting the realization of PM Modi's mantra in Soja village. He praised the unity and development efforts, linking them to India's heritage, while urging a focus on Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta in the village's future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:38 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/X@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Devi Bhagwat Saptah Gyan Yagna in Soja village, Mansa taluka, Gandhinagar district, underscoring the achievement of PM Narendra Modi's guiding principle 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, ane Sauno Prayas.' This was marked by the Golden Jubilee celebration organized by the Shri Veer Veluda Seva Mandal, according to a government release.

Emphasizing the significance of unity and social equality, Patel lauded the collective efforts of people across diverse age groups, castes, and communities, crediting their harmonious collaboration to embodying 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.' He drew parallels to iconic heritage sites like Kashi and Ujjain, asserting Soja's commitment to intertwining development with cultural legacy.

The CM expressed hopes for Soja's emergence as a model village aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' through the promotion of Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta. During the event, the villagers and several local leaders, including MLA J. S. Patel, extended an enthusiastic welcome to the Chief Minister, reflecting the spirit of togetherness in this grand celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

