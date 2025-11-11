Gujarat CM Highlights Unity and Heritage in Soja Village Celebration

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Devi Bhagwat Saptah Gyan Yagna in Soja village, Mansa taluka, Gandhinagar district, underscoring the achievement of PM Narendra Modi's guiding principle 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, ane Sauno Prayas.' This was marked by the Golden Jubilee celebration organized by the Shri Veer Veluda Seva Mandal, according to a government release.

Emphasizing the significance of unity and social equality, Patel lauded the collective efforts of people across diverse age groups, castes, and communities, crediting their harmonious collaboration to embodying 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.' He drew parallels to iconic heritage sites like Kashi and Ujjain, asserting Soja's commitment to intertwining development with cultural legacy.

The CM expressed hopes for Soja's emergence as a model village aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' through the promotion of Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta. During the event, the villagers and several local leaders, including MLA J. S. Patel, extended an enthusiastic welcome to the Chief Minister, reflecting the spirit of togetherness in this grand celebration.

