China's Ethnic Unity Law: A Step Toward Assimilation?

China is preparing to ratify an extensive law promoting 'ethnic unity,' raising alarms among critics who believe it threatens the rights of minority groups by pushing for greater assimilation. The legislation reportedly aims to enhance a unified national identity while advancing the government's assimilation efforts.

The law mandates Mandarin Chinese as the primary language in education, even in areas with significant minority populations, effectively dampening the presence of native languages in schools. This change has elicited concerns about cultural erosion, particularly in regions like Inner Mongolia, where native languages were previously part of the curriculum.

The law also provides legal grounds to penalize actions, both domestic and international, perceived as undermining ethnic unity. This aspect of the legislation has drawn parallels to existing security laws and raised human rights concerns over potential misuse by authorities to suppress dissent.

