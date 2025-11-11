Left Menu

India's Biodiversity Funds: A New Dawn for Innovation and Conservation

In a historic move, the National Biodiversity Authority has distributed ₹43.22 lakh from patent-linked Access and Benefit Sharing funds to promote biodiversity conservation in India. These funds arise from patents using Indian biological resources and aim to empower local communities and enhance sustainable resource management across sixteen states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:32 IST
Official logo of the National Biodiversity Authority (Photo/@NationalBiodiv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has embarked on an unprecedented initiative by releasing ₹43.22 lakh as part of patent-linked Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) funds. These funds, arising from Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) applications using Indian biological resources, aim to promote the commercialization of innovations, according to an official statement.

The initiative marks a pivotal step towards ensuring equitable sharing of benefits derived from innovations utilizing Indian biological resources. This includes offering benefits to communities, knowledge holders, and custodians that have preserved these resources over generations. The ABS funds have been disbursed to sixteen State Biodiversity Boards including those in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, for onward distribution to the respective claimants.

Among the major recipients, the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board received ₹20,66,553, while Tamil Nadu secured ₹16,79,482. These funds will support various initiatives, including biodiversity conservation, sustainable resource management, and community-based livelihood projects. Such efforts further India's commitment to the Nagoya Protocol, enhancing grassroots biodiversity governance across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

