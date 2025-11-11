India's Biodiversity Funds: A New Dawn for Innovation and Conservation

India's National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has embarked on an unprecedented initiative by releasing ₹43.22 lakh as part of patent-linked Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) funds. These funds, arising from Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) applications using Indian biological resources, aim to promote the commercialization of innovations, according to an official statement.

The initiative marks a pivotal step towards ensuring equitable sharing of benefits derived from innovations utilizing Indian biological resources. This includes offering benefits to communities, knowledge holders, and custodians that have preserved these resources over generations. The ABS funds have been disbursed to sixteen State Biodiversity Boards including those in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, for onward distribution to the respective claimants.

Among the major recipients, the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board received ₹20,66,553, while Tamil Nadu secured ₹16,79,482. These funds will support various initiatives, including biodiversity conservation, sustainable resource management, and community-based livelihood projects. Such efforts further India's commitment to the Nagoya Protocol, enhancing grassroots biodiversity governance across the nation.

