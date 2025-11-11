Air India Unveils Rejuvenated A320neo Fleet with Modernized Interiors

Air India has taken a significant leap in modernizing its fleet by successfully completing the renovation of its legacy A320neo aircraft. The national carrier announced the final aircraft, among a total of 27, is back in operation featuring new cabin interiors and a vibrant new look, thus concluding a pivotal chapter in its modernization journey. The extensive retrofit program, initiated in September 2024, elevates these aircraft to reflect comfort and contemporary design in alignment with Air India's bold branding.

The completion of this program marks a strong milestone in Air India's broader $400 million initiative to refurbish its entire fleet. With all 27 legacy A320neo aircraft now reflecting modern cabin standards, Air India's fleet boasts 104 A320 Family aircraft with either new or upgraded interiors. This strategic upgrade allows Air India to enhance its operations across a network of 3,024 weekly flights covering 82 domestic and international routes, including popular city pairings such as Delhi-Mumbai and routes to international destinations like Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

Furthermore, the new cabin interiors across the A320neo fleet include state-of-the-art amenities such as USB-A and USB-C ports for all seats, supporting the 'Vista Stream' entertainment service. The introduction of these upgrades is a catalyst for Air India, having consistently achieved high customer satisfaction ratings. Moving forward, Air India continues to expand its retrofitting efforts across different aircraft models, demonstrating a dedicated focus on maintaining a state-of-the-art flying experience.