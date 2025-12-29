Left Menu

Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Customer Experience with AI-Driven Email Bot

Axis Max Life Insurance has enhanced customer experience by introducing an AI-powered Core-Converse email bot, reducing customer email query resolution time by 30%. This system automates up to 80% of queries with 95% accuracy, optimizing service delivery and redirecting employees to more valuable roles.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:53 IST
Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Customer Experience with AI-Driven Email Bot
Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has made a significant leap in improving customer service by implementing an AI-driven email bot known as Core-Converse. This advanced technology has cut down the resolution time of customer email queries by 30%, underlining the company's dedication to providing prompt and efficient service.

The automated system handles up to 80% of queries with 95% response efficiency, ensuring swift and relevant answers for customers. By integrating AI into its operations, Axis Max Life is not only streamlining processes but also enhancing operational flexibility and accuracy, achieving a seamless blend of technology and human empathy for complex cases.

Chief Operations Officer Manu Lavanya highlights that this digital transition is part of a broader strategy aimed at transparency and speed. Increasing workflow efficiency and redefining the customer experience are just the start; the transformation also benefits internal operations, with staff being retrained for more valuable positions, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to workforce development.

