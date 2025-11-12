ISRO's Successful Gaganyaan Parachute Test: A Leap Towards Human Spaceflight

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a major milestone by successfully testing the main parachutes designed for the Gaganyaan Crew Module at the Babina Field Firing Range in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Conducted on November 3, this trial is part of a series aimed at qualifying the parachute system for the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.

The comprehensive parachute system features ten parachutes classified into four types. The deployment sequence begins with two apex cover separation parachutes, which remove the protective cover, followed by two drogue parachutes that stabilize and slow down the module, according to an ISRO statement released Tuesday. The sequence continues with three pilot parachutes releasing three main parachutes, slowing the Crew Module for a secure landing. This system has redundancy, as the landing can safely be achieved with two out of three main parachutes.

The main parachutes undergo a step-by-step deployment in a process called reefed inflation, partially opening initially and then fully inflating after a set time, controlled by pyro devices. The test successfully simulated and validated the parachute's performance under delayed disreefing scenarios, ensuring structural integrity and proper load distribution in asymmetric conditions. A mass similar to the Crew Module was released from 2.5 km altitude from an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft, showcasing flawless execution of the parachute deployment. This accomplishment signifies a crucial advancement towards human spaceflight, with significant contributions from ISRO, VSSC, ADRDE, DRDO, and the Indian armed forces.

