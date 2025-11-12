NGT Issues Directives for Delhi Forest and Kanpur Pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench, has critically highlighted the poor state of certain forest lands in South Delhi. During Tuesday's session, it was noted that the forest land managed by the Forest Department was missing proper fencing, warning signs, and sufficient tree plantations. Compounding these issues, solid waste and construction debris also littered the area.

The Tribunal has ordered relevant authorities to secure these lands with effective fencing or natural hedges, and to place warning signs against trespassing. Furthermore, they are to begin tree planting using the Miyawaki method to create dense forest cover. It also mandated the removal of all solid and construction waste from these areas. Concerns over landlocked forest parcels must be reported and addressed.

South Delhi's District Magistrate is tasked with submitting a report regarding access issues, with all compliance documents due within a month. A follow-up hearing is set for January 5, 2026. Meanwhile, in a separate directive, the NGT has ordered the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide a timeline within two weeks detailing the mapping of areas affected by heavy metal contamination in the Kanpur region.

The Tribunal is seeking data on affected individuals, available medical services, and execution progress of recommended environmental and health measures. Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad led discussions concerning industrial pollution in Kanpur, demanding detailed plans regarding contamination mapping, health impacts, and the availability of medical facilities. Contamination in groundwater, surface water, air, and food chains must also be assessed. Further discussions are scheduled for November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)