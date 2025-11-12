Left Menu

Iran's Water Crisis: A Drying Nation on the Brink

Iran faces an alarming water crisis as drought and mismanagement leave Tehran on the verge of uninhabitability. With reservoirs dwindling and pressure reductions applied, citizens like Mahnaz and Shahla experience disruption in daily life. The government grapples with addressing the issue amid broader economic and international challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran is confronting its most severe water crisis in recent history, threatening to render the capital, Tehran, home to over 10 million people, unlivable without urgent intervention.

President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the necessity of rationing if rainfall remains scarce by December, a grim outlook underscoring past management failures.

The crisis, escalated by climate change and technical missteps, poses a significant challenge to Tehran's rulers, already tackling economic hardships and international scrutiny over the nuclear program.

