Iran's Water Crisis: A Drying Nation on the Brink

Iran is confronting its most severe water crisis in recent history, threatening to render the capital, Tehran, home to over 10 million people, unlivable without urgent intervention.

President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the necessity of rationing if rainfall remains scarce by December, a grim outlook underscoring past management failures.

The crisis, escalated by climate change and technical missteps, poses a significant challenge to Tehran's rulers, already tackling economic hardships and international scrutiny over the nuclear program.