Transparent Paddy Procurement in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has procured over 2.43 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 41,583 farmers at minimum support prices, ensuring transparency through biometric verification and direct bank transfers. Initiatives began on October 1 in certain regions, with procurement extending further in November.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh has successfully procured over 2.43 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at the minimum support price. The process involved 41,583 farmers and was facilitated through 4,110 centers, an official statement revealed.

Since September 1, a total of 3,58,372 farmers registered for the procurement, which began on October 1 in regions such as Hardoi and Lakhimpur Kheri and expanded to Lucknow and Rae Bareli in November. Common paddy was bought at Rs 2,369 per quintal, and Grade-A paddy at Rs 2,389 per quintal.

Ensuring transparency, the government has implemented biometric verification for purchases and issued payments directly to farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 48 hours. Farmers can address concerns via a toll-free helpline.

