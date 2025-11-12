Left Menu

Assam's Zero-Cost Insurance Scheme Empowers State Employees

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Zero Cost Employee Insurance Scheme, offering comprehensive coverage to permanent state government employees. The scheme, now expanded to include contractual and PSU workers, aims to provide financial security without cost, with extensive insurance benefits facilitated through major banks.

Guwahati | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:17 IST
In an effort to bolster financial security for government workers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled insurance benefit cheques to seven families under the pioneering Zero Cost Employee Insurance Scheme.

The initiative seeks to furnish permanent government employees with extensive insurance coverage at zero financial expense, covering various risks such as air and personal accidents, disabilities, and term life insurance.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Finance Department, is facilitated in association with five leading banks and has recently expanded to include contractual and PSU employees, maintaining the same benefits as full-time employees, affirming the state's commitment to employee welfare.

