White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump
The White House charged House Democrats with leaking emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein, aiming to tarnish President Donald Trump's image. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of crafting a misleading narrative by sharing these emails with the liberal media, suggesting a deliberate attempt to undermine Trump.
The White House leveled serious accusations against Democrats in the House of Representatives, claiming they released emails connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to the White House, this action was intended to smear President Donald Trump.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump." She emphasized that these actions were an orchestrated attempt to attack the president's reputation.
This incident adds another layer of contention between the White House and Democratic members of Congress, reflecting ongoing tensions in the current political landscape.
