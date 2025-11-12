Left Menu

Unveiling A Web Of Terror: White-Collar Network Exposed In Red Fort Blast Investigation

The investigation into a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort has uncovered a 'white-collar' terror network linked to Pakistan-based outfits. Raids across India led to multiple arrests and the recovery of a large cache of explosives, revealing the involvement of professionals like doctors and clerics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:59 IST
Police personnel at the site of Delhi blast (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The aftermath of a recent explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort has led investigators to a sophisticated 'white-collar' terror network. Initial findings have identified connections with Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Between October 19 and November 10, authorities dismantled this network, recovering 2,921 kilograms of explosives and making several arrests. The network's nexus extended into various sectors, including medical, educational, and religious institutions. The crackdown began with the discovery of provocative JeM posters in Kashmir's Nowgam area, leading to an FIR and an extensive investigation.

The National Investigation Agency is now leading the probe, which took investigators beyond Jammu and Kashmir. They apprehended individuals across different states, including medical professionals linked to Al-Falah Medical College and religious figures from various locations. Union Cabinet, guided by Prime Minister Modi, emphasized urgency in the investigation to bring those responsible to justice after the devastating car explosion that claimed multiple lives and injured many near Red Fort.

