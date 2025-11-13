Left Menu

Illuminating Journey: Torchbearer Uniforms for Milano Cortina 2026 Revealed

Torchbearers at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will wear white uniforms with red and yellow patterns reminiscent of the Olympic flame. The local organizing committee emphasized that these uniforms represent more than mere clothing, symbolizing passion and enthusiasm as the Olympic flame journeys across Italy.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics torchbearers are set to dazzle in new uniforms that symbolize the Olympic spirit. Unveiled in a recent ceremony, the white garments are adorned with red and yellow patterns designed to echo the famed Olympic flame.

As the tradition of the Games demands, these uniforms aim to put the spotlight primarily on the torch's flame. At a time when excitement is building with less than 100 days to the event, 18,000 volunteers and contributing staff will don distinctive blue jumpsuits. These feature a serene green, blue, and white design.

The uniforms carry deeper significance beyond their fabric. Andrea Varnier, CEO of the organizing committee, spoke of the emotions and enthusiasm that volunteers and staff will impart. The Olympic torch is scheduled to be kindled in Olympia on November 26, commencing its journey through Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

