The U.S. ambassador to London has leveled a stinging critique of the UK's nuclear energy strategy, highlighting tensions between longstanding allies. The criticism comes ahead of Britain's decision to develop a small modular reactor in North Wales, at the former Wylfa nuclear power station site.

The ambassador, Warren Stephens, expressed the U.S. discontent over the shift toward small reactors, arguing that large-scale nuclear projects could provide cheaper, faster solutions to energy needs. Stephens' comments reflect broader disagreements over energy policies and their impact on U.S.-UK relations.

Amid Pierre Minister Keir Starmer's efforts to fortify relations with the U.S., differences persist. Former President Donald Trump has also been vocal, urging increased oil drilling and criticizing Britain's path toward net-zero goals.