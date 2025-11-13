Left Menu

GE Vernova and Siemens Energy Eye Syria's $7 Billion Power Sector Rebuild

GE Vernova and Siemens Energy are in discussions to supply gas turbines for a Syrian power sector rebuild project. This $7 billion initiative, which includes solar and gas-turbine power plants, could benefit Western companies like Siemens following eased U.S. sanctions, as Syria aims to stabilize its energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

GE Vernova and Siemens Energy are engaging in high-level talks to potentially supply gas turbines for a significant $7 billion project aimed at revamping Syria's war-ravaged power sector, according to reports from informed sources.

The agreement aligns with a recent strategic deal signed by Syria with Qatar's Power International Holding to establish four powerful combined-cycle gas turbine power plants, totaling a capacity of 4,000 megawatts, accompanied by a substantial solar energy component.

As Western companies look to capitalize on Syria's reconstruction efforts, this initiative marks a potential turning point following the recent lifting of U.S. sanctions by President Donald Trump, thereby opening doors for new economic collaborations in the region.

