GE Vernova and Siemens Energy Eye Syria's $7 Billion Power Sector Rebuild

GE Vernova and Siemens Energy are engaging in high-level talks to potentially supply gas turbines for a significant $7 billion project aimed at revamping Syria's war-ravaged power sector, according to reports from informed sources.

The agreement aligns with a recent strategic deal signed by Syria with Qatar's Power International Holding to establish four powerful combined-cycle gas turbine power plants, totaling a capacity of 4,000 megawatts, accompanied by a substantial solar energy component.

As Western companies look to capitalize on Syria's reconstruction efforts, this initiative marks a potential turning point following the recent lifting of U.S. sanctions by President Donald Trump, thereby opening doors for new economic collaborations in the region.