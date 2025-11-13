Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Initiative: 'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana' Gains Approval

The Uttarakhand cabinet has approved the 'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana' to establish a comprehensive family database, aiming to link every family with state welfare schemes. This initiative strives for efficient benefit delivery, alongside increased disaster assistance following recent floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:48 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand cabinet has given its nod to the 'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana,' which aims to create an extensive database of families residing in the state. The plan involves assigning a unique Family ID to each household, ensuring streamlined access to various welfare schemes provided by the government.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that the newly established Family ID will connect beneficiaries to state schemes more efficiently. This single identification will allow families to access eligible schemes with ease, view benefits already received, and identify additional available assistance.

In response to recent flash floods in Dharali and other regions, the cabinet decided to enhance financial aid. Assistance for families of deceased individuals has increased from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh, with additional compensation earmarked for owners of fully and partially damaged homes, as efforts continue to support affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

