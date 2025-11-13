Left Menu

Delhi Police Charges Samir Modi in Alleged Rape Case

The Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet against businessman Samir Modi in connection with an alleged rape case. Despite Modi's documents presented for defense, the charge sheet was filed before the lapse of the stipulated 60-day period. The Delhi High Court is currently handling petitions for FIR quashing.

13-11-2025
The Delhi Police have formally pressed charges against businessman Samir Modi in an alleged rape case. The charges have been filed with the Saket District Court, and the police informed the Delhi High Court of this development. The case revolves around an FIR lodged under sections of rape and intimidation at the New Friends Colony Police Station. Currently, Modi, who has been released on bail, is seeking legal recourse to nullify the FIR filed against him.

On November 11, Justice Sanjeev Narula was informed about the new developments. Modi had moved an application seeking tweaks in a previous court order from November 6. The main grievance expressed by Modi was that the charge sheet was filed without duly considering the documents he had submitted to the Investigation Officer (IO).

Standing counsel Sanjay Lao explained that the documents were submitted late on November 7, 2025. In adherence to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, regulations, the police were obliged to file the chargesheet within 60 days. Consequently, the timely filing was prioritized over document examination. Lao assured that Modi's documents would be reviewed and potentially included in a supplementary chargesheet, subject to the trial court's approval.

