Liberal Party Shifts Focus from Net Zero Emissions to Energy Costs

Australia's Liberal Party announced a significant shift in its climate policy, opting to move away from achieving net zero emissions by 2050 to focus on reducing energy costs for voters. This pivot, announced on Thursday, comes after internal clashes among party members and aligns with the National Party, their coalition partner.

Sussan Ley, the Opposition Leader, stated that the Liberal Party intends to dismantle the Labor government's environmental and energy strategies if they secure power, including scrapping emission and renewable energy targets. Despite this, the party plans to remain in the Paris climate agreement.

The controversial plan includes maintaining coal plant operations, lifting the nuclear energy ban, and increasing investments in the gas sector. Critics warn that this move could harm Australia's international reputation and result in legal challenges, as it seemingly contradicts the Paris Agreement's progressive emission reduction requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)