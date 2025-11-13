Delhi Blast Probe: BJP's Rao Criticizes Anti-National Forces Amid Investigation
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao criticizes anti-national forces allegedly backed by Pakistan for the November 10 Delhi blast. Rao praises investigative agencies for uncovering the plot behind the attack. The blast near Red Fort killed 12 people; investigations continue with multiple detentions linked to the incident.
As investigations into the November 10 Delhi blast continue, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has accused anti-national forces, purportedly with Pakistani backing, of attempting to disrupt India's peace. Rao commended the efforts of investigative agencies for uncovering the 'real plot' behind the attack, which resulted in 12 fatalities.
In a statement to ANI, Rao described the blast as an act of terror orchestrated by anti-national elements. He reaffirmed the Indian government's stance on the incident and expressed confidence in the agencies' thorough investigation. 'We appreciate our investigating agencies that have unearthed the real plot and brought several facts to the people's knowledge,' Rao stated.
The BJP leader urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation and to exercise caution on social media. He emphasized the importance of national unity in confronting such threats. Meanwhile, police efforts have led to the detention of Faheem, linked to a suspect associated with the blast, and further arrests are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
