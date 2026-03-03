U.S. Power Struggle: Trump vs. Congress Over Iran Strike
The U.S. political climate heats up as President Trump orders an attack on Iran, claiming it was necessary for national defense. While Republicans stand by the decision, Democrats argue that the president lacked congressional approval and question the validity of the threat. A vote on war powers is imminent.
The heated debate over U.S. military action in Iran escalated as President Donald Trump's administration faced criticism from Democrats for bypassing Congress in authorizing the strikes. Republicans maintain the president acted within his authority, citing an imminent threat.
Following a classified briefing, House Speaker Mike Johnson supported the necessity of the operation, emphasizing its limited scope. However, several Democrats, including Senator Mark Warner, challenged the administration's shifting rationale and called for proof of an immediate danger.
With American casualties in the conflict mounting, a war powers vote is expected, aiming to curtail President Trump's unilateral military actions without congressional consent, adding another layer to this ongoing political tussle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
