Supreme Court Overturns California's Transgender Student Privacy Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a set of California laws that restricted sharing information with parents about transgender students' gender identities without consent. This decision supports parents challenging these laws, citing religious and parental rights violations under the First and 14th Amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 06:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 06:22 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a series of California laws that limited the disclosure of transgender students' gender identity information to parents without the students' consent. The 6-3 decision, split along ideological lines, sided with Christian parents who argued the laws infringed upon their constitutional rights.

In the unsigned majority opinion, the justices contended that California's policies violate religious beliefs, conflicting with First Amendment protections, and deny parents their 14th Amendment rights to participate in decisions concerning their children's mental health.

While California argued the laws safeguarded student privacy and safety, the court's ruling echoed a broader national debate over transgender rights, with pending cases addressing related issues in other states. Justice Elena Kagan dissented, cautioning against the continued expansion of the court's emergency docket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

