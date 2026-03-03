Tensions Escalate: U.S. Strikes Iran Amid Israeli Threats

The United States launched weekend strikes against Iran in response to a planned Israeli action that risked retaliation against American forces, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking on Monday, Rubio detailed how the U.S. sought to preemptively neutralize threats posed by Iranian forces.

Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, described its missile attack as pre-emptive, highlighting concerns that failing to act could result in greater U.S. casualties. The situation unfolds amidst ongoing nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with tensions running high.

U.S. President Donald Trump backed the strikes, claiming they were justified by an imminent threat from Iran, despite lacking specifics. The decision has stirred controversy, with some U.S. lawmakers questioning the validity of the threat and the administration's evidence.