Bund Yields Rise Amid Economic Uncertainty

Bund yields experienced an uptick on Thursday as the European Central Bank maintained its current stance, leading to heightened market anticipation over Germany's economic outlook. Recent data amplified uncertainty around when Germany's planned spending boost would impact the economy.

The yields are lingering near levels observed before Germany's political agreement in March to increase defense and infrastructure spending. Notably, Germany's 10-year yields reached 2.65%, a slight increase from January's 2.63%.

Economic developments led Germany's economic experts to lower their forecasts for 2026, while traders adjusted their expectations for euro area interest rate movements. Italian government bonds also saw increases, narrowing the spread against German Bunds to its tightest since 2010.