Hyderabad Angel Fund Unveils Rs 100 Crore Startup Investment

In a significant boost to India's startup ecosystem, Hyderabad Angel Fund has announced a Rs 100 crore venture capital initiative aimed at supporting high-potential startups across various sectors. The fund specifically targets areas such as generative AI, gaming, spacetech, drones, and more.

The fund intends to invest in 15-20 startups, with investment amounts ranging from Rs 2-4 crore per company. It also includes a Rs 50 crore greenshoe option, indicating strong investor interest in early-stage innovation.

Kalyan Sivalenka, Managing Director at Hyderabad Angel Fund, emphasized the growing confidence in India's early-stage ecosystem, with regional funds playing a crucial role. The fund has already secured significant commitments and is in advanced stages of raising its first institutional cheque.

(With inputs from agencies.)