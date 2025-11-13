Telangana's Triumphant Vision: A $1 Trillion Economy

In an ambitious move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has outlined plans for a $1 trillion state economy by 2034 and a staggering $3 trillion SGDP by 2047, garnering significant attention and support at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's annual conclave.

Tech luminary and former Cisco CEO John Chambers lauded Reddy's bold vision for Telangana, describing it as "bold, clear, very achievable." He expressed unwavering support, highlighting the impressive social impact of Reddy's proposed projects.

USISPF CEO Mukesh Aghi confirmed that most members plan to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit in December to explore these opportunities firsthand. With claims of Hyderabad's central location, favorable infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment, Reddy extended an invitation for global investments and partnerships.

Reddy aims to foster economic empowerment, particularly focusing on women's education and urban development, with a vision to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city. He also called on top global academic institutions to establish campuses in Hyderabad, promising benefits in cost efficiency and visa access.

Highlighting future urban projects like Bharat Future City and River Musi rejuvenation, Reddy emphasized Telangana's potential as a China +1 global manufacturing hub. He concluded with a proposal to name Hyderabad roads after major corporations, marking a shift from traditional political recognitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)