Left Menu

Telangana's Triumphant Vision: A $1 Trillion Economy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy envisions a $1 trillion economy by 2034, gaining robust support at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Former Cisco CEO John Chambers praised Reddy's vision, while USISPF members showed keen interest in the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit, showcasing opportunities for global investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:41 IST
Telangana's Triumphant Vision: A $1 Trillion Economy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and John Chambers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has outlined plans for a $1 trillion state economy by 2034 and a staggering $3 trillion SGDP by 2047, garnering significant attention and support at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's annual conclave.

Tech luminary and former Cisco CEO John Chambers lauded Reddy's bold vision for Telangana, describing it as "bold, clear, very achievable." He expressed unwavering support, highlighting the impressive social impact of Reddy's proposed projects.

USISPF CEO Mukesh Aghi confirmed that most members plan to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit in December to explore these opportunities firsthand. With claims of Hyderabad's central location, favorable infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment, Reddy extended an invitation for global investments and partnerships.

Reddy aims to foster economic empowerment, particularly focusing on women's education and urban development, with a vision to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city. He also called on top global academic institutions to establish campuses in Hyderabad, promising benefits in cost efficiency and visa access.

Highlighting future urban projects like Bharat Future City and River Musi rejuvenation, Reddy emphasized Telangana's potential as a China +1 global manufacturing hub. He concluded with a proposal to name Hyderabad roads after major corporations, marking a shift from traditional political recognitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

 India
2
DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business

DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business

 India
3
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

 Global
4
Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025