ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Energy Global Plc commits to a Rs 60,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the state government, to bolster green energy projects, raising its total investment to Rs 82,000 crore. The initiative includes diverse renewable energy ventures, potentially generating 10,000 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:29 IST
ReNew Energy Global Plc has inked a significant agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government, committing to a substantial investment of Rs 60,000 crore in green energy projects. This initiative was solidified in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh's Economic Development Board, witnessed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The agreement entails establishing a 6 GW ingot wafer facility, a 2 GW pumped hydro project, a 300 KTPA green ammonia plant, and a series of hybrid energy projects, including wind-solar initiatives and a solar-battery energy storage system. This expansion aligns with Andhra Pradesh's vision of becoming a leader in renewable energy.

Including an earlier investment of Rs 22,000 crore, ReNew's total commitment in the state now reaches Rs 82,000 crore, promising around 10,000 jobs. This marks a pivotal step for the state, aiming to achieve significant targets in solar energy, wind power, and battery storage capacities.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

