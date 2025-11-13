ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Energy Global Plc has inked a significant agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government, committing to a substantial investment of Rs 60,000 crore in green energy projects. This initiative was solidified in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh's Economic Development Board, witnessed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The agreement entails establishing a 6 GW ingot wafer facility, a 2 GW pumped hydro project, a 300 KTPA green ammonia plant, and a series of hybrid energy projects, including wind-solar initiatives and a solar-battery energy storage system. This expansion aligns with Andhra Pradesh's vision of becoming a leader in renewable energy.

Including an earlier investment of Rs 22,000 crore, ReNew's total commitment in the state now reaches Rs 82,000 crore, promising around 10,000 jobs. This marks a pivotal step for the state, aiming to achieve significant targets in solar energy, wind power, and battery storage capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)