Canada and India Revive Trade Talks with New Strategies

Canada and India are revitalizing their trade relationship after a two-year hiatus, focusing on sectors such as critical minerals and clean energy. Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu met with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss opportunities and express a commitment to renewed cooperation under Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:29 IST
Canada and India are seeking to rekindle trade relations after a two-year chill, aiming to explore new collaboration in crucial sectors. This move comes as Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu engages in talks with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

During Sidhu's three-day visit to India, the discussions primarily centered around fertile grounds for cooperation like aerospace, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, clean energy, and agriculture. The initiative signifies high-level engagement following a significant pause in negotiations after tensions arose between the two nations in 2023.

Sidhu emphasized Canada's eagerness to attract Indian investment in the energy and minerals sector, supported by the new strategies of Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. India emerges as a priority market for Canada, with the nations' trade relationship showing promise through recent dialogues and future delegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

