NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) concluded its first-ever national-level Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Competition on November 12, 2025. This event, held in Ghaziabad, attracted State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from 18 states and Union Territories, showcasing their capabilities in handling such unique threats.

NDRF Chief Piyush Anand articulated the necessity of the competition, stating it was designed to enhance national readiness against potential CBRN threats. Anand alluded to the regional complexities when mentioning 'our difficult neighbourhood,' likely pointing to neighboring Pakistan, underscoring the importance of building a strong defensive posture for India.

At the closing ceremony, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stressed the need for perpetual preparedness among personnel. He assured the attendees that the government is committed to bolstering disaster management capabilities and providing the necessary equipment to the NDRF.

