NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats

The NDRF aims to strengthen national capacity against CBRN threats with its inaugural 2025 National Competition. The event in Ghaziabad saw participation from SDRF teams across 18 states. Union Minister Nityanand Rai emphasized the significance of constant preparedness given regional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:29 IST
DG NDRF Piyush Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) concluded its first-ever national-level Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Competition on November 12, 2025. This event, held in Ghaziabad, attracted State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from 18 states and Union Territories, showcasing their capabilities in handling such unique threats.

NDRF Chief Piyush Anand articulated the necessity of the competition, stating it was designed to enhance national readiness against potential CBRN threats. Anand alluded to the regional complexities when mentioning 'our difficult neighbourhood,' likely pointing to neighboring Pakistan, underscoring the importance of building a strong defensive posture for India.

At the closing ceremony, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stressed the need for perpetual preparedness among personnel. He assured the attendees that the government is committed to bolstering disaster management capabilities and providing the necessary equipment to the NDRF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

