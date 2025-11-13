Left Menu

Balancing Public and Private: India's Energy Future

Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, emphasized the importance of a balanced public-private participation in India's energy sector for achieving efficiency and resilience. He called for revising the market structure to adapt to the changing energy landscape and focus on affordability and sustainability.

A balanced mix of public and private participation is crucial for efficiency, resilience, and innovation in India's energy sector, says Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery. Addressing the Energy Security Conference organized by CII, Bery highlighted the need for rethinking the energy market structure.

With a focus on the evolving energy landscape, Bery emphasized the importance of reviewing the dominance of public-sector enterprises in hydrocarbons and electricity generation. He stated that energy security extends beyond ensuring supply; it must include affordability, diversification, and resilience.

Bery articulated that while traditional pillars of energy such as availability and affordability remain central, sustainability and micro-level energy access are now equally critical. The government's success in expanding electricity access should continue with an emphasis on energy affordability to avoid a high-cost trap.

