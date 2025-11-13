Hero Future Energies Pioneers 4 GW Renewable Energy Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Left Menu

Hero Future Energies has partnered with Andhra Pradesh to develop 4 GW renewable energy projects in three districts, involving a Rs 30,000 crore investment. The initiative will create over 15,000 jobs and strengthen Andhra Pradesh's status as a renewable energy leader. The MoU is valid for 12 months.

Hero Future Energies (HFE) has entered a significant pact with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop renewable energy projects with a massive capacity of 4 GW. This endeavor, set across the districts of Ananthapuramu, Kurnool, and Kadapa, is expected to attract an investment of Rs 30,000 crore.

By committing to this initiative, Andhra Pradesh reinforces its position as one of India's top renewable energy hubs. The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the AP Govt - CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

The MoU dictates the establishment of renewable energy projects in two phases, creating up to 15,000 direct and indirect jobs. This agreement will remain active for 12 months from the date of signing.

