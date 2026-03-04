Trump Criticizes Starmer's Stance on US-Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump has heightened his criticism of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, labeling his response to the US military strikes on Iran as lackluster and not akin to the leadership of historical figures like Winston Churchill. This comes after Starmer distanced himself from direct involvement in the US-led strikes, emphasizing a need for a well-considered military approach.

Despite Starmer allowing limited use of UK bases for defensive actions, this move has sparked controversy within Britain, drawing criticism from both political extremes. Critics argue that his decisions could strain relations with the US, a longstanding ally traditionally bolstered by strong diplomatic ties.

In light of recent Iranian drone attacks on US allies, including an incident involving a British base in Cyprus, Trump's rebuke highlights a growing divide between the UK and its traditional alliance with the US. Meanwhile, Starmer maintains that his actions are guided by Britain's national interest.